About this product

2 count, 10mg each, 20mg total. Revive Theragels can help energize your day with mild to moderate expected psychoactive effects. Revive is uniquely formulated to contain a balanced blend of CBD and THC along with naturally occurring terpenes that enhance your overall well-being. Theragels are a familiar and discreet way to consume our all-natural cannabinoid and terpene blends. They’re odorless, flavorless and come in easy-to-understand doses that provide long-lasting effects.