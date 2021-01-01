About this product

Revitalize your day. Uplift and inspire your mood. Revive Tincture can help energize your day with mild to moderate expected psychoactive effects. Revive is uniquely formulated to contain a balanced blend of CBD and THC along with naturally occurring terpenes that enhance your overall well-being. Sublingual tinctures are an easy-to-administer form of our natural cannabinoid and terpene blends. Tinctures are absorbed quickly and can deliver long-lasting results.