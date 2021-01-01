Surterra Wellness
1:4 Zen Disposable Pen 0.3g
About this product
Release the tension. Enhance your state of mind. Zen Disposable Vaporizer Pen can help uplift your mood with significant expected psychoactive effects. Zen’s unique formula is a THC-forward blend paired with CBD and naturally occurring terpenes that enhance your overall well-being. Each ready-to-use pen is filled with our natural cannabinoid and terpene blends, without any artificial additives. Simply inhale to achieve desired state.
