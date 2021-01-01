About this product

Release the tension. Enhance your state of mind. Zen Disposable Vaporizer Pen can help uplift your mood with significant expected psychoactive effects. Zen’s unique formula is a THC-forward blend paired with CBD and naturally occurring terpenes that enhance your overall well-being. Each ready-to-use pen is filled with our natural cannabinoid and terpene blends, without any artificial additives. Simply inhale to achieve desired state.