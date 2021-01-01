About this product

Unwind into a peaceful dream. Rest and restore your body. Dream Theragels can help you relax with significant expected psychoactive effects. Dream’s unique formula combines a high ratio of THC and CBD with naturally occurring terpenes that enhance your overall well-being. Theragels are a familiar and discreet way to consume our natural cannabinoid and terpene blends. They’re odorless, flavorless and come in easy-to-understand doses that provide long-lasting effects.