Focus your energy. Elevate your mindset. Serene Tincture can help enhance your mood with mild expected psychoactive effects. Serene is uniquely formulated to be high in CBD with low amounts of THC, along with naturally occurring terpenes that enhance your overall well-being. Sublingual tinctures are an easy-to-administer form of our natural cannabinoid and terpene blends. Tinctures are absorbed quickly and can deliver long-lasting results.