About this product
Serene patch can help enhance your mood. Serene is uniquely formulated to be high in CBD with low amounts of THC, along with naturally occurring terpenes that enhance your overall well-being. Patches are an innovative way to absorb the potential benefits of our natural cannabinoid and terpene blends. They’re comfortable and discreet, with steady, long-lasting effects.
About this brand
Surterra Wellness
We’re here to empower you and your family to unlock all the benefits of cannabis with the safest, highest quality products and a welcoming experience that’s designed to help you feel your best.