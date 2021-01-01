About this product

Soften the edges. Ease physical and mental tension. Calm Theragels can help you relax with little to no expected psychoactive effects. Calm is uniquely formulated to be high in CBD and low in THC, along with naturally occurring terpenes that enhance your overall well-being. Theragels are a familiar and discreet way to consume our natural cannabinoid and terpene blends. They’re odorless, flavorless and come in easy-to-understand doses that provide long-lasting effects.