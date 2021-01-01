(500mg) Green Flower Oil | Pain Relief Oil (1.69oz)

Full Spectrum Hemp Extract + Aloe + Lemongrass



• Full Spectrum Hemp Extract

• Non Psycho-Active

• Contains less than 0.3% THC



Created in the healing tradition of Chinese White Flower Oil, our Green Flower Oil is made with fractionated coconut oil infused with full-spectrum hemp extract (from naturally sun-grown hemp), aloe vera gel, Vitamin E, Vitamin C, Sunflower Lecithin, Essential Oils of: (lemongrass, eucalyptus, rosemary & black pepper), thoughtfully blended with your relief and wellness in mind.

__________



A soothing topical oil that can be applied to areas affected with:



Inflammation

Muscle, Joint & Tendon Pain

Stiffness & Soreness

Cramps

Can also be used for:

Anxiety & Stress

Sleep Loss