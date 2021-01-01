About this product
(500mg) Green Flower Oil | Pain Relief Oil (1.69oz)
Full Spectrum Hemp Extract + Aloe + Lemongrass
• Full Spectrum Hemp Extract
• Non Psycho-Active
• Contains less than 0.3% THC
Created in the healing tradition of Chinese White Flower Oil, our Green Flower Oil is made with fractionated coconut oil infused with full-spectrum hemp extract (from naturally sun-grown hemp), aloe vera gel, Vitamin E, Vitamin C, Sunflower Lecithin, Essential Oils of: (lemongrass, eucalyptus, rosemary & black pepper), thoughtfully blended with your relief and wellness in mind.
A soothing topical oil that can be applied to areas affected with:
Inflammation
Muscle, Joint & Tendon Pain
Stiffness & Soreness
Cramps
Can also be used for:
Anxiety & Stress
Sleep Loss
About this brand
Surya Care
A Southern Oregon company dedicated to bringing you the highest quality Full-Spectrum Hemp Products.