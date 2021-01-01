About this product
(500 mg) Luscious Lube | All Natural Personal Lubricant
Full Spectrum Hemp Extract + Cocoa Butter + Coconut Oil
• Full Spectrum Hemp Extract
• Non Psycho-Active
• Contains less than 0.3% THC
A great smelling, fun, sensual, and healing butter lube that may be used on the vaginal area to provide immediate lubrication before and during sex. As an anytime lubricant it’s long-term benefits may include:
• To Nourish
• Hydrate
• Hold Moisture
• Improve Blood Flow
• Condition Tissues
• Improve Elasticity
• Strengthen Vaginal Lining
• Reduce Inflammation
• Menopausal Symptoms
• Anti-Microbial
About this brand
Surya Care
A Southern Oregon company dedicated to bringing you the highest quality Full-Spectrum Hemp Products.