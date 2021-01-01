Loading…
Rejuvenate Balm 500mg

by Surya Care
(500mg) Rejuvenate Balm | Net Wt. (1.69oz)
Full Spectrum Hemp Extract + Coconut Oil + Frankincense

• Full Spectrum Hemp Extract
• Non Psycho-Active
• Contains less than 0.3% THC

Use on painful or inflamed muscles & joints or apply to affected areas of skin in need of restoration or regeneration. This unique blend of full-spectrum hemp extract & natural oils uses potent ingredients from nature to bring effective relief.

Made with Coconut Oil infused with full-spectrum hemp extract (from naturally sun-grown hemp), beeswax, frankincense essential oil, & vitamin E oil (derived from non-GMO sunflowers).
Surya Care
A Southern Oregon company dedicated to bringing you the highest quality Full-Spectrum Hemp Products.