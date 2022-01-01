About this product
Surya Sun Drop | Full Spectrum Hemp Extract 1g (.035 oz)
• Full Spectrum Hemp Extract
• Non Psycho-Active
• Contains less than 0.3% THC
Surya Sun Drops are a full-spectrum crystalline hemp extract created from our proprietary 3-step purification process. Our extracts are created within a closed loop, seed-to-product system to ensure the consistency and efficacy of all products.
About this brand
Surya Care
A Southern Oregon company dedicated to bringing you the highest quality Full-Spectrum Hemp Products.