About this product

The Sutra Squeeze by Sutra Vape is a remarkable device made to ensure astounding sessions for an overall elevated and amazing experience.



At just 77mm by 19.5mm, it is ergonomically designed to fit comfortably, following the curvature of your hand as your travel on the go. It is powered by a 500mAh battery, employs a 15W, a resistance of 0.5ohm to 2.0ohm, a 11.7mm cartridge hold size that is compatible with a plethora of tanks on the market and magnetic connectors for extra security.