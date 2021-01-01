About this product
Delta-8 Peach Rings are a delicious peach-flavored way to enjoy Delta-8-THC. These tasty gummies are derived from US grown hemp.
Ingredients: Hemp Derived Delta-8-THC, Corn Syrup, Gelatin, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid.
Available in 500mg, 1,000mg, and 3,000mg options.
About this brand
SW Distro
Welcome to SW Distro - 'Your Hemp Superstore!' Founded in 2017, SW Distro manufactures and distributes all brands in-house. Our approach is universal in helping both retail and wholesale customers alike, in providing an excellent customer experience with a variety of great products that everyone can enjoy! Shop now!