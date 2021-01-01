About this product
Delta XL’s Delta 8 Vape Cartridge. Available in Pineapple Express, Grandaddy Purple, and Sour Diesel. Try some today!
• .5 ml or 1ml
• 500 mg / 1000mg of Delta-8 per Cartridge
• Natural Terpenes
• Less Than 0.3% Delta-9
• Third Party Lab Tested
• Made in the USA
• .5 ml or 1ml
• 500 mg / 1000mg of Delta-8 per Cartridge
• Natural Terpenes
• Less Than 0.3% Delta-9
• Third Party Lab Tested
• Made in the USA
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
SW Distro
Welcome to SW Distro - 'Your Hemp Superstore!' Founded in 2017, SW Distro manufactures and distributes all brands in-house. Our approach is universal in helping both retail and wholesale customers alike, in providing an excellent customer experience with a variety of great products that everyone can enjoy! Shop now!