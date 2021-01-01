Swagg Terpenes
About this product
Ready for a good night’s sleep at last? The Granddaddy Purple Wax and Shatter Liquidizer Kit by Swagg Terpenes helps you turn any wax concentrate into a tasty e-juice known for its profound sleep-enhancing benefits.
Our Granddaddy Purple Shatter and Wax Liquidizer has a sublime taste that provides your palate with sweet Granddaddy Purple whenever you take a hit.
Best of all, this product is extremely easy to use and works its magic in a matter of minutes. Just take two milliliters of our Granddaddy Purple Shatter and Wax Liquidizer and mix it with a gram of wax. Then, heat it and pour it into any vape cartridge or tank.
You’ll go “Granddaddy Purple ” for sure over this flavor!
*Features:
- Takes Just Moments to Mix.
- Amazing Flavor.
- Voted the Best in Arizona Smoke & Vape Shops Market.
- Does Not Contain Vitamin E Acetate
- No Separation
- Stays Mixed
- Natural (derived from Olives)
- Food Grade.
- Works with ALL Your Favorite Atomizers, Tanks, etc.
- Contains No Nicotine. Not Intended to be Mixed with Nicotine.
- NO THC
Additional Info
Shipped in discreet packaging via USPS mail.
Starting at $14.99
Our Granddaddy Purple Shatter and Wax Liquidizer has a sublime taste that provides your palate with sweet Granddaddy Purple whenever you take a hit.
Best of all, this product is extremely easy to use and works its magic in a matter of minutes. Just take two milliliters of our Granddaddy Purple Shatter and Wax Liquidizer and mix it with a gram of wax. Then, heat it and pour it into any vape cartridge or tank.
You’ll go “Granddaddy Purple ” for sure over this flavor!
*Features:
- Takes Just Moments to Mix.
- Amazing Flavor.
- Voted the Best in Arizona Smoke & Vape Shops Market.
- Does Not Contain Vitamin E Acetate
- No Separation
- Stays Mixed
- Natural (derived from Olives)
- Food Grade.
- Works with ALL Your Favorite Atomizers, Tanks, etc.
- Contains No Nicotine. Not Intended to be Mixed with Nicotine.
- NO THC
Additional Info
Shipped in discreet packaging via USPS mail.
Starting at $14.99
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!