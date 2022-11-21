About this product
Bred by Karla and Jacob at Flowerdaze Farm in Trinity County, the Rose Lemonade came from Forbidden Fruit (Cherry Pie x Tangie) crossed with one of their own males from The Hyampom Phuckleberry (Hyampom Purple x Huckleberry). The Hyampom Purple Kush lineages have been worked and bred in their valley for around 40 years. The seeds originally came from the Hindu Purple Kush region and were brought back to Hyampom by locals.
Taking root in the heart of California’s Emerald Triangle, sun, moon and star grown Swami Select cannabis is consciously cultivated in Mendocino soil for the true connoisseur. Through our commitment to responsible farming methods, we provide premium inspirational flowers to the people and regenerative care to our land.
