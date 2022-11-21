Bred by Karla and Jacob at Flowerdaze Farm in Trinity County, the Rose Lemonade came from Forbidden Fruit (Cherry Pie x Tangie) crossed with one of their own males from The Hyampom Phuckleberry (Hyampom Purple x Huckleberry). The Hyampom Purple Kush lineages have been worked and bred in their valley for around 40 years. The seeds originally came from the Hindu Purple Kush region and were brought back to Hyampom by locals.