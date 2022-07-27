This cultivar from Humboldt Seed Co. has solid lime green buds that are a mix of Blueberry Muffin, Wedding Cake, and Watermelon. All of those flavors come deliciously through the scent and flavors of pancakes, fresh watermelon, a moist forest floor, and fruity-flavored bubble gum. The effect is of a creative Samadhi - union with the divine - which is a peaceful happy high that makes you smile and live in that moment. “An equanimous state of mind” is how Swami describes it. We have named her “Secret Samadhi” in honor of our friends in the rock band LIVE and their album of that name. It’s perfect! Uplifting and Meditative! Her terpenes are primarily a balance of beta-Caryophyllene and beta-Myrcene which ensures a relaxing yet aware effect that is also anti-inflammatory. THC 21.25% - Terpenes 1.572 - primarily myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, and Bisabolol terpenes.
Taking root in the heart of California’s Emerald Triangle, sun, moon and star grown Swami Select cannabis is consciously cultivated in Mendocino soil for the true connoisseur. Through our commitment to responsible farming methods, we provide premium inspirational flowers to the people and regenerative care to our land.
