Acapulco Gold is the legendary, (many say) mythical, 80/20, Sativa-Dominant, daytime hybrid which originated in Acapulco, Mexico around 1965 and was popularized by comedians Cheech and Chong in their 1978 film Up in Smoke. Originating from unknown genetics and becoming harder to find, this "bad-ass weed" provides a classic, powerful and nicely calming head high.