Sweet As! Cannabis Co.
Purple Arrow
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
This hybrid provides effective relief for severe pain while simultaneously inducing a sense of uplift and euphoria. Extremely well-rounded, Purple Arrow is potent without causing that over-medicated feeling of some pain relief strains. The uniqueness of this strain is complemented by its earthy aroma. Fragrant, herbal, and a little sweet, this strain tastes almost as good as it feels. When you need immediate relief and would like to stay off the couch, Purple Arrow is a fantastic choice.
Purple Arrow effects
83 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
57% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
