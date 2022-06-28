Our non-alcoholic beverages are part of a new generation of cannabis products that offer a healthier, more consistent experience when your mood needs a little uplifting or mellowing out at the end of the day. And unlike other cannabis drinks, which taste more like sodas or punches, Cannabernet mimics the dry fruit, pepper and vanilla flavors of Cabernet Sauvignon, while the Marijuarita delivers the slightly sweet yet acidic familiarity of a margarita.