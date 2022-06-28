Our non-alcoholic beverages are part of a new generation of cannabis products that offer a healthier, more consistent experience when your mood needs a little uplifting or mellowing out at the end of the day. And unlike other cannabis drinks, which taste more like sodas or punches, Cannabernet mimics the dry fruit, pepper and vanilla flavors of Cabernet Sauvignon, while the Marijuarita delivers the slightly sweet yet acidic familiarity of a margarita.
Brand Spotlight
Stay in touch
Get perks like local deals, new strain spotlights, and a free jar of CBD:THC gummies when you sign up ($49 value)!
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.