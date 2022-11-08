This non-alcoholic Margarita-like beverage is available in a 770mL bottle with 100mg of THC in each bottle. There are ten 10mg servings included in each bottle with dosing

instructions clearly stated on the label using the conveniently included dosing cap.



Our Marijuarita represents a new generation of cannabis products that offer a healthier, more consistent experience to alcohol when your mood needs a little uplifting or mellowing out at the end of the day. Not to mention, it’s also a great way to treat yourself to a blissful nightcap. By clicking order now below, we will redirect you to our partnered retailers for online ordering.