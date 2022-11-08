About this product
This non-alcoholic Margarita-like beverage is available in a 770mL bottle with 100mg of THC in each bottle. There are ten 10mg servings included in each bottle with dosing
instructions clearly stated on the label using the conveniently included dosing cap.
Our Marijuarita represents a new generation of cannabis products that offer a healthier, more consistent experience to alcohol when your mood needs a little uplifting or mellowing out at the end of the day. Not to mention, it’s also a great way to treat yourself to a blissful nightcap. By clicking order now below, we will redirect you to our partnered retailers for online ordering.
About this brand
Sweet Dreams Vineyard
Our non-alcoholic beverages are part of a new generation of cannabis products that offer a healthier, more consistent experience when your mood needs a little uplifting or mellowing out at the end of the day. And unlike other cannabis drinks, which taste more like sodas or punches, Cannabernet mimics the dry fruit, pepper and vanilla flavors of Cabernet Sauvignon, while the Marijuarita delivers the slightly sweet yet acidic familiarity of a margarita.
State License(s)
00000086DCKR00375578