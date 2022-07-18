A Sweet Grass original, the Peanut Butter & Jelly Cup combines the perfect balance of sweet and salty flavors. The medical shortbread cookie crust is topped with two healthy beads of strawberry jam. Voted Colorado's ‘Best New Product' in 2015, it is still just as popular today.
