June’s 1:1 Sour Watermelon Fruit Jellies : 100mg CBD + 100mg THC 10 Pack
About this product
Vegan and Gluten Free. Equal parts CBD and THC combine for a smooth, easy vibe in this tart, sweet jelly. Tastes like getting high at a family reunion.
About this brand
June’s Sweets & Savories
From sweet to savory, from juicy fruits to rich, earthy flavors, June makes a morsel that will lift you through these holidays. See All our deliciously delectable edibles, including Petite Cookies, Flavored Pretzels, and Fruit Jellies