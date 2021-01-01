Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Sweet Nirvana Bakery

Sweet Nirvana Bakery

Sour Groovy Chews

Product rating:

About this product

Full Spectrum RSO infused Fruit Chews! Do you favor Sativas or do you prefer Indicas? Complement your favorite strains with our Sour Sativa and Sour Indica options! Experience the entourage effect. Cold processed triple filtered Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) preserves dozens of active cannabinoids and often overlooked terpenes. Fat-free, gluten free, dairy free and vegan. The candies are available in convenient, resealable, 10mg, 50mg and 100mg bottles that prevent the candies from being crushed.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!