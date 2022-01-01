Comfort body butter is carefully formulated with superior ingredients, infused with full spectrum terpene-rich cannabis using a synergistic 14:1 ratio of THC to CBD and enhanced with our proprietary blend of therapeutic grade essential oils to provide soothing pain relief.



Formulated with whole-plant cannabis oil with natural therapeutic ingredients to quickly and deeply penetrate and comfort painful conditions without psychoactive effect.



Our THC-rich body butters are crafted with care to deeply sooth and nourish your skin, through a formulation of aloe vera, organic coconut, shea, cocoa butter and more. Reapply as needed for pain. Comfort™ won’t get you high and can restore balance to painful conditions within minutes.