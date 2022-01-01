About this product
Comfort Plus ™ Extra Strength body butter is carefully formulated with superior ingredients, infused with full spectrum terpene-rich cannabis using a synergistic 14:1 ratio of THC to CBD and enhanced with our proprietary blend of therapeutic grade essential oils to provide soothing pain relief.
Formulated with whole-plant cannabis oil with natural therapeutic ingredients to quickly and deeply penetrate and comfort painful conditions without psychoactive effect.
Our THC-rich body butters are crafted with care to deeply sooth and nourish your skin, through a formulation of aloe vera, organic coconut, shea, cocoa butter and more. Reapply as needed for pain. Comfort™ won’t get you high and can restore balance to painful conditions within minutes.
About this brand
Sweet Releaf Topicals
Sweet Releaf™ is an award winning family and women-owned cannabis brand devoted to innovation, care, and quality for our customers, community, and world. Created from a loved ones’ pain to lessen suffering for millions of others, we take pain seriously and bring that commitment to your family.
Our formulations marry Western Science and Eastern Holistic Medicine to boost effectiveness and improve lives. Our ingredients are naturally and organically sourced and our cannabis is sun-grown in the Emerald Triangle, tested repeatedly, and certified clean.
A leader in topicals since 2015, Sweet Releaf’s high THC/CBD content provides non-psychoactive, localized relief that can restore equilibrium to painful conditions, releasing discomfort reassuringly fast and with pinpoint accuracy.
