Comfort Cools Roll-On Dry Oil: Comfort Cools combines the top internationally recognized essential oils for pain and inflammation with THC rich cannabis in a unique Ayurvedic formula that creates a gentle cooling effect when applied. Pain relief can be felt within minutes, absorbs quickly with no residue and travels easily in a discreet roll-on vial. Apply and reapply as needed for pain. Made with Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil, Cranberry Oil, Sesame Oil, Sun Grown Cannabis, and Therapeutic Grade Essential Oils of Eucalyptus, Lime, Lavender, Jasmine, Myrrh, Patchouli), Vitamin E, Rosemary Oleoresin Extract.

read more