Comfort Warms Roll-On Dry Oil: Winner of the Emerald Cup 2nd place in the topicals division. Comfort Warms combines the top internationally recognized premium quality essential oils for pain and inflammation with THC rich cannabis in a unique Ayurvedic formula that creates a gentle warming effect and a delicious aroma.



Pain relief can be felt within minutes, absorbs quickly with no residue and travels easily in a discreet roll-on vial.



Apply and reapply as needed for pain. Made with Coconut Oil, Safflower Oil, Mustard Seed Oil, Black Cumin Seed Oil, Pomegranate Seed Oil, Sea Buckthorn Oil, Cannabis and Therapeutic Grade Essential Oils of Cedarwood, Frankincense, Cistus, Wintergreen, Ginger, Nutmeg), Vitamin E, Rosemary Oleoresin Extract.

read more