About this product
The ultimate snack for all CBD lovers! Our CBD Cranberry Cashew Snacks are a perfect midday snack or addition to a charcuterie board. Made with organic dried cranberries, organic cashews, pomegranate juice, vanilla extract, cane sugar, and our premium CBD rosin, this CBD snack has all the power of flavor with ingredients that you can pronounce.
About this brand
Sweet Sensi’s mission is to put decades of knowledge and experience in growing hemp to use by producing high quality CBD products you can trust. Our CBD comes from our grown-in-house hemp and we never add chemicals or solvents. We proudly grow and press our hemp in Austin, Texas.