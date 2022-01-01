A candy classic with a Sweet Sensi twist. Our CBD Fruit Chews contain all-natural fruit flavors blended with our premium CBD rosin. Benefits in every bite, all packed into each handmade, tasty CBD Fruit Chew. Intended for use as a part of your daily CBD routine as a naturally delicious alternative to our CBD Capsules or CBD Tinctures to help you manage everyday stress, improve your mood, and sleep soundly.*



Flavors: Lemon (yellow), Strawberry (red), Orange (orange), Green Apple (green)



*Results and dosage may vary per individual.