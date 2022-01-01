About this product
A candy classic with a Sweet Sensi twist. Our CBD Fruit Chews contain all-natural fruit flavors blended with our premium CBD rosin. Benefits in every bite, all packed into each handmade, tasty CBD Fruit Chew. Intended for use as a part of your daily CBD routine as a naturally delicious alternative to our CBD Capsules or CBD Tinctures to help you manage everyday stress, improve your mood, and sleep soundly.*
Flavors: Lemon (yellow), Strawberry (red), Orange (orange), Green Apple (green)
*Results and dosage may vary per individual.
About this brand
Sweet Sensi
Sweet Sensi’s mission is to put decades of knowledge and experience in growing hemp to use by producing high quality CBD products you can trust. Our CBD comes from our grown-in-house hemp and we never add chemicals or solvents. We proudly grow and press our hemp in Austin, Texas.