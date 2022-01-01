About this product
Revitalize, restore and rejuvenate your hands and body with our CBD Hand & Body Lotion. Formulated with all-natural ingredients like organic aloe leaf juice, organic coconut oil, vitamin E, and organic essential oils, your skin will be left feeling refreshed and moisturized. Our CBD Lotion is available in Cherry Bomb or Orange Spice scents.
Sweet Sensi’s mission is to put decades of knowledge and experience in growing hemp to use by producing high quality CBD products you can trust. Our CBD comes from our grown-in-house hemp and we never add chemicals or solvents. We proudly grow and press our hemp in Austin, Texas.