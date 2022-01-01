About this product
All-natural CBD tincture for man’s best friend. Dogs like humans, get stressed out too! Our bacon-flavored CBD dog tincture features full-spectrum, pressed hemp flower made in-house at Sweet Sensi. Give your pup a sense of calm and relief with just a few drops.* The CBD Pet Tincture can be given directly to your pet or you can drop it in their food for added flavor.
A sweet tip: try our CBD Dog Treats.
*Results and dosage may vary based on weight, breed, and individual pet.
About this brand
Sweet Sensi
Sweet Sensi’s mission is to put decades of knowledge and experience in growing hemp to use by producing high quality CBD products you can trust. Our CBD comes from our grown-in-house hemp and we never add chemicals or solvents. We proudly grow and press our hemp in Austin, Texas.