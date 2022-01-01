Transform your skincare routine with our CBD Soap. Relaxing lavender fuses with vanilla, sandalwood, rosemary, and coconut oil to reduce stress and promote sweet relaxation. Our CBD Soap is perfect for moisturizing dry skin and can be used on your hands and body. Nourish and balance your skin while breathing in our Cherry Bomb and Orange Spice signature scents.



A sweet tip: Use before applying our CBD Lotion.