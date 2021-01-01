Sweet Spot Medibles
Tropical Delta-8 THC Bites 150mg 10-pack
About this product
Approximately 10 15mg pieces per package with an assortment of sugar-coated flavors including Watermelon, Mango and Blue Raspberry.
The effects of the Delta 8 THC cannabinoid are described as similar to traditional Delta 9 THC, but have been described as less intense, but still very powerful, offering the user a calm focus.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!