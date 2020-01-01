 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Sweetwater Farms
Sweetwater Farms Cover Photo

Sweetwater Farms

Hand Watered. Hand Trimmed. Hand Rolled

The Sweet Collection
The Sweet Collection
All Bud Pre Rolls
All Bud Pre Rolls

About Sweetwater Farms

Our tagline says a lot about Sweetwater's drive to produce quality controlled, Craft Cannabis. We believe that in order for our plants to flourish, it is absolutely necessary that each plant under our canopy be provided with individual attention from seed to flower. Stemming from our unique genetic lineages, enriched with our proprietary organic nutrient system, our recipe creates the most flavorful and aromatic buds on the recreational market today.

Flower

more products

Pre-rolls

more products

Available in

United States, Washington