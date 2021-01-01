Loading…
Logo for the brand Sweetwater Farms

Sweetwater Farms

Blueberry Trainwreck

About this product

70% Sativa -- Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene & Caryophyllene
Genetics: Blueberry & Trainwreck
Effects: Smooth and mild classic Sativa high (Happy, Cerebral)
Flavors: Sharp berry notes with an underlying funk (Pine, Funk, Berry)
Suggested Activity: Active Time
