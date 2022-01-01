DIPPED Flavored C-Cell Cartridges bring the same full-spectrum distillate used in our flavored pre-rolls into convenient cartridges. We extract all of the terpenes from the strains that provide the best flavor so you get all the benefits, not just the most prominent terpenes.



Easy to bring with you, and a smooth vaping experience, these c-cell cartridges work in all c-cell vape pens without leaking. #GetDIPPED