About this product
Creamy Caramel in Milk Chocolate Shell
With terpene packed cannabis distillate, our milk caramel truffles have cannabis infused throughout the chocolate not injected in one section. This allows a consistent portion of cannabis which helps you stay in control of your cannabis intake.
Full of natural flavor and made with a smooth milk chocolate shell and filled with a creamy caramel ganache center, these delicious truffles are packed with flavor with every bite.
- Gluten Free
- Community Inspired
- Handcrafted
- Small Batch Oil
- Local
Ingredients:
Milk Chocolate (sugar, milk, coca butter, unsweetened chocolate, sunflower lecithin, pure vanilla), Sugar, Light Corn Syrup, Heavy Cream, Butter (cream), Merlot Salt (sea salt, merlot), Potassium Sorbate (freshness) and Premium Cannabis Oil Extract (ethanol).
Contains:
Milk
Processed in a facility that also processes tree nuts
With terpene packed cannabis distillate, our milk caramel truffles have cannabis infused throughout the chocolate not injected in one section. This allows a consistent portion of cannabis which helps you stay in control of your cannabis intake.
Full of natural flavor and made with a smooth milk chocolate shell and filled with a creamy caramel ganache center, these delicious truffles are packed with flavor with every bite.
- Gluten Free
- Community Inspired
- Handcrafted
- Small Batch Oil
- Local
Ingredients:
Milk Chocolate (sugar, milk, coca butter, unsweetened chocolate, sunflower lecithin, pure vanilla), Sugar, Light Corn Syrup, Heavy Cream, Butter (cream), Merlot Salt (sea salt, merlot), Potassium Sorbate (freshness) and Premium Cannabis Oil Extract (ethanol).
Contains:
Milk
Processed in a facility that also processes tree nuts
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Swifts Edibles
Handcrafted. Washington Grown. Family Forged.
With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.
With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.