Creamy Caramel in Milk Chocolate Shell

With terpene packed cannabis distillate, our milk caramel truffles have cannabis infused throughout the chocolate not injected in one section. This allows a consistent portion of cannabis which helps you stay in control of your cannabis intake.



Full of natural flavor and made with a smooth milk chocolate shell and filled with a creamy caramel ganache center, these delicious truffles are packed with flavor with every bite.



- Gluten Free

- Community Inspired

- Handcrafted

- Small Batch Oil

- Local



Ingredients:

Milk Chocolate (sugar, milk, coca butter, unsweetened chocolate, sunflower lecithin, pure vanilla), Sugar, Light Corn Syrup, Heavy Cream, Butter (cream), Merlot Salt (sea salt, merlot), Potassium Sorbate (freshness) and Premium Cannabis Oil Extract (ethanol).



Contains:

Milk



Processed in a facility that also processes tree nuts