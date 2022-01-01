A Delectable Infused Delight

With terpene packed cannabis distillate, our CBD mint truffles have cannabis infused throughout the chocolate not injected in one section. This allows a consistent portion of cannabis which helps you stay in control of your CBD cannabis intake.



Full of natural flavor and made with smooth dark chocolate shell and filled with a creamy minty ganache center, these delicious truffles are packed with flavor with every bite.



8mg CBD + 2mg THC per truffle



- Gluten Free

- Community Inspired

- Handcrafted

- Small Batch Oil

- Local



Ingredients:

Cocoa, Sugar, Palm Kernel Oils, Nonfat Milk, Sorbitan Monostearate, Soya Lecithin (emulsifier), Pure Vanilla, Heavy Cream, Natural Peppermint Oil, Potassium Sorbate (freshness), Artificial Color (yellow 5, blue 1), and Distilled Cannabis Extract (ethanol).



Contains:

Milk, Soy



Processed in a facility that also processes tree nuts