About this product
A Delectable Infused Delight
With terpene packed cannabis distillate, our CBD mint truffles have cannabis infused throughout the chocolate not injected in one section. This allows a consistent portion of cannabis which helps you stay in control of your CBD cannabis intake.
Full of natural flavor and made with smooth dark chocolate shell and filled with a creamy minty ganache center, these delicious truffles are packed with flavor with every bite.
8mg CBD + 2mg THC per truffle
- Gluten Free
- Community Inspired
- Handcrafted
- Small Batch Oil
- Local
Ingredients:
Cocoa, Sugar, Palm Kernel Oils, Nonfat Milk, Sorbitan Monostearate, Soya Lecithin (emulsifier), Pure Vanilla, Heavy Cream, Natural Peppermint Oil, Potassium Sorbate (freshness), Artificial Color (yellow 5, blue 1), and Distilled Cannabis Extract (ethanol).
Contains:
Milk, Soy
Processed in a facility that also processes tree nuts
About this brand
Swifts Edibles
Handcrafted. Washington Grown. Family Forged.
With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.
