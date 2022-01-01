About this product
Flavor-packed terpene rich watermelon pre-rolls bring the same high quality DIPPED experience you’ve come to expect, but with a blast of all-natural watermelon flavor.
Terpenes are extracted from strains that have the best watermelon flavor profile and infused into the distillate drizzled onto each watermelon pre-roll.
About this brand
Swifts Edibles
Handcrafted. Washington Grown. Family Forged.
With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.
