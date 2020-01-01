 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. T-H-SEE
T-H-SEE Cover Photo

T-H-SEE

See What You've Been Missing!

T-H-SEE featured photo 1
Bud-Shot Taken Through The T-H-SEE With A Cellphone Camera (Blue Kush - B.O.G)
Bud-Shot Taken Through The T-H-SEE With A Cellphone Camera (Blue Kush - B.O.G)
Bud-Shot Taken Through The T-H-SEE With A Cellphone Camera (OG Kush)
Bud-Shot Taken Through The T-H-SEE With A Cellphone Camera (OG Kush)

About T-H-SEE

Prepare yourself for an all new magnification product engineered specifically to view Marijuana. Introducing the T-H-SEE. Proudly designed in Colorado, the T-H-SEE is a true medical grade magnifier used to determine the quality and potency of your Marijuana. Observe gland head coverage and ripeness to avoid lesser quality products often sold in shops. The super bright White and UV LED’s are Ideal for spotting contaminants such as mold, mildew, hair and bugs. Use the 40x magnification to determine the sex of your plants early and efficiently. The T-H-SEE can be used as a macro lens for your cellphone camera to take stunning bud-shots on the fly as well as a nifty solar lighter to free you from the taste of butane when using your traditional lighter. The uses are many and the investment is small. Less than a bag of weed. We invite you to take a look deep down and... See What You've Been Missing!