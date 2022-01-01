About this product
Mood: Grounded, Mellow
Activities: Moon Bathing, Marshmallow Roasting
Top Terpenes: Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Beta-Myrcene, Linalool, Alpha-Humulene
We’d like you to meet “Off The Grid,” a heavy-leaning indica and our very first Tales & Travels strain. Stargazing, lounging in your living room, or watching clouds drift by in the park, Off The Grid will have you feeling mellow and meditative.
About this brand
Tales & Travels
We love weed. We love adventure. We love weedventures. We think you might, too?