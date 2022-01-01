Mood: Grounded, Mellow



--



Activities: Moon Bathing, Marshmallow Roasting



--



Top Terpenes: Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Beta-Myrcene, Linalool, Alpha-Humulene



--



We’d like you to meet “Off The Grid,” a heavy-leaning indica and our very first Tales & Travels strain. Stargazing, lounging in your living room, or watching clouds drift by in the park, Off The Grid will have you feeling mellow and meditative.