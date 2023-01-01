Talking Trees Bubble Hash 1g Garlic Payton Potency: 55.96% Total, 51.13% THC Aroma: Sweet, Spicy, Earthy Flavor: Citrusy, Spicy, Camphor, Earthy Entourage Effects: Comfort, Inspiration Top 3 Terpenes: B-caryophyllene, limonene, a-humulene Made with pure R.O. water and ice. Talking Trees is a legacy Northern Humboldt brand that cultivates using only organic methods. We believe in clean, safe, sustainably grown cannabis products!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!