Talking Trees Bubble Hash 1g Lime Beltz Potency: 64.40% Total, 61.89% THC Aroma: Sweet, Spicy, Earthy Flavor: Spicy, Camphor, Earthy Entourage Effects: Comfort, Calm Top 3 Terpenes: B-caryophyllene, a-humulene, caryophyllene oxide Made with pure R.O. water and ice. Talking Trees is a legacy Northern Humboldt brand that cultivates using only organic methods. We believe in clean, safe, sustainably grown cannabis products!
