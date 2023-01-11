About this product
Talking Trees Pre-roll 0.6g Red Velvet
Potency: 28.45% Total, 26.61% THC
Aroma: Sweet, Fruity
Flavor: Spicy, Camphor, Earthy, Citrusy
Entourage Effects: Comfort, Relaxation, Inspiration
Top 3 Terpenes: B-caryophyllene, limonene, a-humulene
High quality, all flower pre-rolls.
Talking Trees is a legacy Northern Humboldt brand that cultivates using only organic methods. We believe in clean, safe, sustainably grown cannabis products!
About this brand
Talking Trees
Consciously Crafted High Grade
State License(s)
C12-0000102-LIC