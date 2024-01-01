Talking Trees Bubble Hash 1g Slappin Lemonade Potency: 67.80% Total, 65.64% THC Aroma: Sweet, Spicy, Earthy, Camphor Flavor: Citrusy, Spicy, Camphor, Earthy Entourage Effects: Comfort, Relaxation, Calm Top 3 Terpenes: B-caryophyllene, limonene, a-humulene Made with pure R.O. water and ice. Talking Trees is a legacy Northern Humboldt brand that cultivates using only organic methods. We believe in clean, safe, sustainably grown cannabis products!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!