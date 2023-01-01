Talking Trees Flower 3.5g Zmackerz Indica Hybrid Potency: 35.40% Total, 31.62% THC Aroma: Fruity, Sweet Flavor: Citrusy, Earthy Entourage Effects: Comfort, Relaxation, Inspiration Top 3 Terpenes: B-caryophyllene, myrcene, limonene Talking Trees is a legacy Northern Humboldt brand that cultivates using only organic methods. We believe in clean, safe, sustainably grown cannabis products! We also have 100% compostable packaging!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!