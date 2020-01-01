 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Tall Tree Society
Tall Tree Society Cover Photo

Tall Tree Society

Sun Grown Cannabis in Californian Native Soil

Tall Tree Society featured photo 1
Tall Tree Society featured photo 2
Tall Tree Society featured photo 3
Tall Tree Society featured photo 4
Tall Tree Society featured photo 5

About Tall Tree Society

The Tall Tree Society produces High Quality Cannabis grown in living Native soil under the Californian Sun. Our team consists of passionate individuals proudly bringing you top shelf product produced organically and sustainably. Our cannabis is grown in Redwood Valley on the banks of the Russian River. We use living native soil to emphasize a taste and flavor that will only be found at the Tall Tree Society. From the heart of Mendocino wine country we bring you a true Californian flower. Never mono-cropped and Never Replicated.

Flower

more products

Available in

United States, California