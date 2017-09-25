About this product
Dense sticky buds covered in oil and a slight hue of purple. These plants heavy flowers highlight the stinky attributes of the kush heritage while bringing upon a delightfully tasty smoke and body melting high.
About this strain
Raskal OG, also known as "Raskal OG Kush" is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cali Connection. Made by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush, Raskal OG smells of lemon and pine with a musty and grassy taste. With dense light and dark green colored buds, this sticky strain is soft when broken apart. Potent and euphoric, Raskal OG is a solid choice for any consumer looking to relax and lift their mood.
Raskal OG effects
Reported by real people like you
100 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
25% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
