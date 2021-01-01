About this product

We are proud to come together with one of LA's most gifted artists releasing Tango Hotel by Mister Cartoon, designed by the West Coast legend himself.



The limited collaboration is part of the Canvas to Reality series.



The 3 Ball Jacket is made with soft, lambskin leather, with a detachable fur-lined hood, and Power 3 leather applique on the back. The 3 represents the founders of the brand. Mister Cartoons features a subtle signature with an embossed logo on the neck label.



- The jacket runs small.

- Limited Edition Re-release of ComplexCon Drop